1/1
Clayton H. Petty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clayton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clayton H. Petty

Pine Plains - Clayton H. Petty, 81, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home in Pine Plains.

Clayton was a longtime area resident and worked as a boiler mechanic for Pleasant Valley Finishing Company.

Born January 30, 1939 in White Township, NJ, he was the son of Clayton D. and Anna (Campbell) Petty.

Clayton is survived by his daughter Melissa Bowen, and her husband Todd of Pine Plains; four grandchildren Kayla, Kelsey, Kinsey and Trent; a brother Curtis, two sisters Judith Hotaling and Linda Petty; his former wife and her husband June and Charles Dykeman; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Michael J. Petty on May 7, 1987; as well as a brother Thomas and a sister Katherine Britton.

Calling hours are Wednesday, 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM, at the Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, Inc., 7749 S. Main St., Pine Plains. Graveside services will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery; Rev. William Mayhew will officiate.

To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peck & Peck Funeral Homes
7749 S Main St
Pine Plains, NY 12567
(518) 398-7777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peck & Peck Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved