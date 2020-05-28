David J. Ranalli
Wappingers Falls - David J. Ranalli, 63, a resident of Wappingers Falls, N.Y. passed away on May 23, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.
David was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. on March 26, 1957 the son of Jerry and Blenda Ranalli.
He attended St. Mary's Elementary and Roy C. Ketcham High School.
David lived in SanDiego, CA a place he really enjoyed for several years, eventually returning to Wappingers to be closer to his family.
He was a siding and carpenter contractor. He loved animals, music and going to concerts. He was talented and enjoyed making furniture.
David is survived by his sister Christine Blake and her husband Ron, his niece Jenn Alvarez and great niece Izzy who he adored, several cousins and many friends.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation will be done at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by the Delehanty Funeral Home.
