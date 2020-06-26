David L. Battistoni
Red Hook - Dutchess County native, David Battistoni was born June 26, 1941 to Henry David and Ethel Maher Battistoni. He was a graduate of Pine Plains High School, Dutchess Community College and the University of Nebraska. On August 16, 1964 he married Janet Heinrich of Beacon, NY.
For twenty years, he and his wife resided in SW Virginia where they raised their family. David was very active in his community, serving in various capacities on the Wythe County Lake Authority, the Ruritan Club, St. John's Church and Wythe County Community College where he was a charter member of the College Foundation. He also served on the National Cattlemen's Association's Tax Committee.
On their return to Dutchess County in 1991, David opened a commercial real estate business. He was a founding member of the Hudson Valley chapter of NY State Commercial Association of Realtors and served on NYSCAR's Board of Directors. In 2018, NYSCAR Hudson Valley honored him with a Lifetime Achievement award.
David loved his Yankees as well as college football and basketball. GO BIG RED!! He was instrumental in starting a youth tri-county baseball league in SW VA as well as coaching a team. He was a high school official for boys' baseball and basketball in Virginia and the Hudson Valley.
David had a deep commitment to "family". He was so proud of his children and their accomplishments and proud of his Italian and Scots-Irish heritage. He was a past member of the Poughkeepsie Italian Club and a Lifetime member and past president of the Dutchess County Scottish Society. He and his wife represented the Scottish District Families Association travelling to highland games throughout New England and New York. For over twenty years, he and Janet held a Battistoni Family Reunion and compiled a history of his grandparents and their descendants.
Surviving David are his brother, Kevin (Betsy) of Millbrook, NY; his wife of 57 years, Janet, and their three children; Henry David (Jeanne) of Ashville, NC; Jennifer Claire (Jeffrey) of Sevierville, TN; Rebecca Lynne of Guangzhou Province, China and grandchildren Hank Battistoni, Jessica, Hannah, Joshua and Matthew Ayers, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 3 to 7 pm.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Christ Church, Red Hook, NY. The Rev. Br. Randy Greve will officiate. Burial will be at St. John's Reformed Church Cemetery, Red Hook.
Per New York State guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required during all aspects of service. Funeral Home occupancy will be limited at this time.
Memorial donations may be made in David's memory to the Boys Home of Virginia, 414 Boys Home Rd., Covington, VA 24426 or at Boyshomeva.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.