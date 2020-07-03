1/1
Eileen Temple
Eileen Temple

Eileen Alice Temple passed away recently.

She was born in London, England to George and Alice Ludlam. She came to the US after World War II to marry her fiancé Francis Kenneth Temple who passed away in 2012.

Eileen is survived by her children, Richard and wife Susan, David and wife Karen, Kevin and wife Judy, and Maureen Cancel and husband Nelson; her grandchildren, Tammy, Michael, Heather and Ellen Temple, Kyle, Kirk and Keith Cancel; and great-grandchildren, Allis, Adam and Kirk.

Eileen retired as the manager of the Vassar Co-Op Bookshop, and then volunteered for 20 years at the Beekman Library. She was an avid reader and knitter.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Please visit Eileen's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
