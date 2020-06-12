James Giles Rittenberry
Poughkeepsie - James Giles Rittenberry, 89 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away at home on June 9, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1930 in Birmingham, Alabama the son of James P. & Ellen Giles Rittenberry. He was a graduate of Auburn University with a BS in Engineering Physic s. Following graduation he entered the U.S. Navy as an Engineer Officer on a Destroyer for 2 years during the Korean War. Following Active and Reserve Duty he finally retired after 35 years as a Commander.
James married Susanne Allen on July 19, 1960 in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. She survives at home. They are members of Freedom Plains Presbyterian Church in LaGrange, NY.
James worked at the Southern Research Institute in the Engineer Metallurgical Department evaluating the strength of metals at high temperature. Following that he was employed by IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY as an Engineer.
James was a member of the Poughkeepsie Naval Reserve Unit for 23 years, Naval Reserve Association for 28 years, the Board of Directors Rehabilitation Program, Inc. for 6 years, United Way Allocations Review Committee for 2 years, Hidden Harbor Yacht Club, Poughkeepsie Tennis Club, Kingston Ski Club and Trailsweepers. Professionally he was a member of IEEE for 24 years, NCVA-the Navy Cryptologic Reserve Association and MOAA- Military Officers Association of America.
Survivors include his daughters: Anne R. (Chip) Steppacher and Amy R. (Eric) Aaserud. Grandchildren include: Sarah Giles Steppacher, Paul Allen Steppacher, Connor James Aaserud and Grant Gerow Aaserud. Due to the present healthcare condition service will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to: MOAA Foundation, 201 N. Washington St., Alexandria, Va. 22314 to the Scholarship Fund in Memory of CDR. James G. Rittenberry, USN (Ret.) or Freedom Plains Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund, PO Box 400, LaGrangeville, NY 12540. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.