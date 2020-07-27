1/1
Jeffrey Bryan Gantt
Jeffrey Bryan Gantt

Formally of Poughkeepsie, New York - Jeffrey Bryan Gantt passed away Sunday evening on July 19, 2020, at the age of 42, in Montauk, New York. Jeffrey was born on November 29, 1977 to the late James and Ann Gantt in Abington Township, PA. He grew up Poughkeepsie, NY where he excelled at several sports including baseball and basketball. Jeffrey graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School in 1995 and continued his education over several years. He moved to New York City in 1997 where he lived for 23 years. Jeffrey worked in commodities for several years before transitioning to his passion for the New York City restaurant and bar scene. Jeffrey successfully managed several NYC restaurants and bars including his most recent, the Huckleberry Bar in Brooklyn, where he was also co-owner. Jeffrey loved sports (especially New York baseball), music of all kinds and spending time with his friends. Know by many and loved by All, what Jeffrey meant to us is beyond words. Yes, he was a business owner and success in all his endeavors, but that doesn't begin to tell his story. Jeffrey spread eternal love and joy to Everyone he met. With an electric smile that could captivate a room, he led us all through infinite adventures that will live on forever. Caring, thoughtful and generous to the core, we all learned from Jeffrey that "everything is possible". Jeffrey's ever-present compassion and gentle soul provided endless comfort for his family and friends. As he reunites with his mother Ann and his father James, he is survived by his brother Jason Gantt of Poughkeepsie, NY, a niece, three sisters; Jacqueline Cummings, Giselle Gantt, Patricia Grey, several aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Although we know his spirit is soaring free, we are left hollow knowing there is a little less light in this world. You will be missed each and every day. We love you Brother. Due to the pandemic, calling hours are from 4:00 - 5:00pm for higher risk individuals and 5:00 - 8:00pm for all others on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Due to the mandated New York State guidelines, we are allowed 33 percent of our occupancy at this time to enter the building. Masks are required with social distancing measures to take place when entering to pay respects to the family. We kindly ask if you can exit promptly so we can continue to move those wishing to pay their respects to the family in an orderly manner.

Funeral Services are private and burial will be held in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
