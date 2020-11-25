John S. Moore
Millerton - John Steven Moore, 63, a lifelong area resident died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 with his loving family at his side. John worked for over 30 years as a grounds and maintenance man for Taconic DDSO on the Wassaic Campus in Wassaic, NY until his retirement in October of 2012.
Born May 7, 1957 in Sharon, CT he was the son of the late Alan "Mickey" Moore and Jaqueline (Kelsey) Moore. He attended Webutuck Schools and was a life member of Millerton Gun Club and he truly enjoyed all his years of being a part of that organization. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed skeet shooting in his spare time. Everyone knew and loved John; he will be remembered for his generous and caring ways and for being a great friend to many.
John is survived by four sisters, JoAnn Gop and her husband Bruce of Millerton, Dorothy Tanner and her husband Arthur III of Millerton, Sandy Holst-Grubbe and her companion of Massachusetts and Patricia Moore-Shea; his sister in law Dana Moore of Philmont, NY and several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by two sisters, Marjorie Moore and Deborah Sneed and his brother, Eugene Moore.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 for 11am -1pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY. Graveside services and burial will take place at 1:15pm at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Gun Club, 12 Gun Club Road, Millerton, NY 12546.