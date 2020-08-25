Joshua Robert Sadrianna
Hyde Park - Joshua Sadrianna, 24, of Hyde Park, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Born December 7th, 1995, Joshua grew up with his beloved family in Hyde Park, New York. Joshua was raised by his father, Robert Sadrianna, alongside his siblings, Jonathan Sadrianna, Rebecca Sadrianna and Allison Nichols.
Diligently pursing a degree in Criminal Justice at Dutchess Community College, Joshua's dream was to one day work in law enforcement. Before attending college, Joshua shined his light in a variety of job settings, which ranged from being a camp intern at Hackett Hill Day Camp, a seasonal employee at the National Park Service, and a baker at Price Chopper Bakery.
Joshua embraced so much of what life has to offer. Growing up, Josh participated in various sports leagues, including Hyde Park Town Soccer, Hyde Park Little League and CYO Basketball. He was involved in camps and activities at the Hyde Park United Methodist Church, Hyde Park Dutch Reformed Church, and Reach Out Church. Josh enjoyed outdoor activities with friends and family, listening to music, skateboarding, biking, video games, following the weather and taking pictures of nature. Additionally, he enjoyed landscaping and taking care of people and animals. Joshua brought his genuine personality, great sense of humor, and compassionate heart into every situation. He was an excellent listener and the type of person you could talk to for hours about anything.
Joshua is survived by his father, Robert Sadrianna, Hyde Park; mother, Sharon Sadrianna, Poughkeepsie; brother, Jonathan Sadrianna, Hyde Park; sister, Rebecca Sadrianna, Hyde Park; sister, Allison Nichols and brother-in-law, Daniel Nichols, Hyde Park. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles and cousins: Joan Morgan, Port St. Lucie, Fl, Pamela and Michael Stanis, Rockaway, NY, James and Tina Sadrianna, Lakewood Ranch, Fl, Kimberly Stanis-Naylor and Elizabeth Stanis-Naylor, Jersey City, NJ, Christopher Stanis and Saruh Lacoff, Rockaway, NY, Justine Clements-Morgan and Stephanie Clements-Morgan, Boston, MA, Jenna and Shaun Milosevich, Orlando, Fl, and Serena Baldwin, Washington D.C. Additionally, he is survived by the family cat, Ezmeee.
Joshua was predeceased by his grandfather, Harold Sadrianna, grandmother, Marion Sadrianna, his great aunts and uncles, and pets, Abraham, Daisy and Libby.
Relatives and friends may call from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, August 29th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., 4365 Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm during the calling hours. Rev. Luanne Panarotti will officiate.
Proper COVID precautions and social distancing rules will be observed; masks are required and be prepared for a possible longer than normal wait time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.dcspca.com
).
To send an online condolence or for directions, please www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.