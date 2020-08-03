June Rightmyer
POUGHKEEPSIE -
June Rightmyer, 101 years old, of Poughkeepsie, New York, went home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020. She was born to Mary Jane and Horice Hutchins on June 16th, 1919 in Indian Lake, New York. June was the surviving sibling to four sisters and four brothers. In her teens June came to Poughkeepsie to visit her sister Edna; this is where she met her future husband, Robert Rightmyer of 54 years. June was predeceased by Robert and her second husband Herbert Bishop.
June enjoyed raising a family, picking berries, gardening, long walks, wildflowers, baking and cooking. She worked at the Arlington High School cafeteria from 1956 until her retirement.
June was a faithful member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church and was proud to have been the longest living member of the congregation. Mom, Nana and Grammy will be fondly remembered by her strength, her love of family, her Sunday dinners and the hundreds of delicious Christmas cookies she would bake.
We will miss her stories of Indian Lake, her smile and her beautiful blue eyes.
June is survived by her sister-in-law: Frances Hutchins; her 3 children: Rance (Barbara) Rightmyer, Jane Tancredi, and Robert (Lynn) Rightmyer; her 7 grandchildren: Todd (Diane), Scott (Catherine), Cindy (Del), Trevor (Diane), Jennifer, Rebecca and Rachel (Erik); her 11 great grandchildren: Elisha, Marissa, Gianna, Gene, Taylor, Holly, Jackson, Aidan, Savannah, Amber and Hudson; her 5 great great grandchildren: Luke, Ava, Sophia, Amelia and Delilah. June is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and family members that were dear to her, especially Nicole.
A visitation will be held Thursday, August 6th, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A memorial service is to follow from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Both will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 155 Academy St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. A graveside service for immediate family members will be held on August 7th, 2020 beginning 11:00 am at the LaGrange Rural Cemetery, Overlook Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tabernacle Christian Academy, 155 Academy St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
