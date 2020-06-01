Margaret "Peg" Freer
Poughkeepsie - Margaret (Peg) Freer, daughter of Margaret and Charles O'Brien, died on May 28, 2020 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Harrison Freer, her sister Theresa Turletes and brother John O'Brien.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Smith, as well as nine children: Becky (Steve) Greene, Harrison (Tricia) Freer, Marsha (Chris) Bogart, Peter (Lea) Freer, Lisa (Chris) Browne, Claudia (Steve) Will, Tracey (Dean) Thomas, Mary Freer and Timothy (Corinne) Freer. Peg was also the beloved grandmother (MeMa) to 25 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY, she married Harrison Freer in 1950. They raised their children in Wappinger Falls where they were active members of St. Mary's church. She was a strong woman who was born during the depression, lived through WWII and spent her life raising nine children. In retirement Peg and Harrison travelled the world and enjoyed being Floridian snowbirds for over 20 years.
Peg loved painting, traveling, gardening, playing cards and golf, but most of all her family. She was a very talented artist and left her children beautiful paintings that they will treasure forever.
A Celebration of Life ceremony and burial are planned for a later date. The family asks that memorial contributions be made in Peg's name to: NYSARC Inc. Dutchess County Chapter, 84 Patrick Lane, Suite 130, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. (arcdutchess.org).
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.