Marleen H. Ticcony



Poughkeepsie - Marleen Hanlon Ticcony died on June 13, 2019, in Hyde Park, NY surrounded by her family. She was 88 years old.



Marleen was born February 17, 1931 to Helen Roosa and E. Francis Hanlon in Poughkeepsie, NY.



Marleen attended Poughkeepsie High School and graduated in 1948. Marleen went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics from University of Vermont in May 1952. She worked as a social worker in Vergennes, VT. In June of 1953, Marleen met George Ticcony in Vermont. They married on April 16, 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Poughkeepsie. They were married over 50 years until George's death in 2005.



Marleen is survived by her brother, Mark Hanlon of Long Island and her six children and their spouses: Ned and Diane Ticcony of Poughkeepsie; Mike and Sondra Ticcony of Staatsburg; Ann and Bill Totten of Red Hook; Matthew and Cathy Ticcony of Milton; Mark and Michele Ticcony of Poughkeepsie; and Sara and Patrick Dakin of South Royalton, VT as well as 12 grandchildren, Michael Jr and Kellianne Ticcony, Beth, Danny and Katye Totten, Danielle Ticcony, Jack Ticcony, Maggie, Mackenzie, Grace, Taylor and Catriona Dakin. She is predeceased by 2 grandsons, Billy Totten and Francis Dakin and a brother, Eddie Hanlon.



Marleen lived most of her life in Poughkeepsie, moving back to her home city in 1961. For many years, she taught evening adult education at the Poughkeepsie High School. In the mid 1970s, she began a long time career in real estate. She loved showing and selling houses throughout Dutchess County.



Marleen was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Poughkeepsie. Marleen was a devote Catholic and attended daily mass her entire life.



Marleen also loved skiing. She skied throughout the US, in Europe and South America. But, her all-time favorite was a trail named Peekamoose at Belleayre ski area in the Catskills, NY. She skied and was a real estate broker into her 80s.



She also enjoyed playing tennis, contract bridge, and reading. Marleen loved to entertain and had an active social life, including dancing and attending her children and grandchildren sporting events, car races and dance recitals.



She also enjoyed travel and traveled to many countries with her husband and friends.



Most of all, Marleen loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all.



Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019, 2-5 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 17, 2019, 10AM at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel Of St. Peter's Parish, 299 Hudson View Dr. , Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019