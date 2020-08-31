1/1
Paul Grenon Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Grenon Sr.

Red Hook - Born on April 16th, 1936 in Lynn, Massachusetts, Paul Grenon, Sr. passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Renaissance Nursing Center in Hyde Park, NY.

He was a caring father, loving husband and a diehard Red Sox/Bruins fan. Paul started his career serving in the United States Marine corps. He later graduated from Holy Cross University focused on special education. He was most proud of his teaching job at the Astor Home in Rhinebeck NY, where he met his future wife Joyce Grenon. Later they settled in Red Hook, NY and had one son, Paul Jr (PJ).

By his request, there will be no Funeral services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burnett & White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved