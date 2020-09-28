Richard Gustafson
Hyde Park - Richard J. Gustafson, 68, of Hyde Park passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Hospital on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Rich was born in Brooklyn on May 11, 1952 to the late John and Elizabeth (nee Plant) Gustafson. He was raised in Brooklyn and Long Island and moved to the Hudson Valley in the 1970s. Rich became a police officer in 1975 and proudly served with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, obtaining the rank of Sergeant.
Rich married Linda Paolino on September 13, 1980 at St. Denis Church in Hopewell Junction. Rich and Linda just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Together they raised four boys and were blessed to see two grandchildren. Rich was known for his jovial and warm, loving personality. He enjoyed spending time with his family and having a nice chat over a cup of coffee with everyone.
Rich was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Gary. Additionally, he was predeceased by his parents-in-law, Michael and Janet Paolino, and sisters-in-law, Diane and Michelle.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Linda, and their four children and spouses, Jason Gustafson and Jennifer Longstreet, Justin Gustafson and Andrew Serna, Matthew and Anna (nee Laferriere) Gustafson, and Joshua at home, and twin grandchildren, Emily and Dylan Gustafson. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private celebration of Rich's life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.