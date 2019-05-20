Robert W. Schmidt



Highland - Robert William Schmidt, age 54 of Highland, NY passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born June 14, 1964 in Howard Beach, NY to William and Gloria Schmidt. After graduating John Adams high school Robert served in the United States Navy. He later worked as a carpenter. Robert always lived life to the fullest through life's simple pleasures - chatting with and spending time with friends and family, painting, riding his Harley and playing World of Warcraft. Robert always put smiles on faces and could light up a room with his laugh. With his outgoing, trustworthy personality, he made a lot of close friends. He is survived by his Mother Gloria ElBatanouny and her husband Michael, four children Robert Schmidt, Melissa Schmidt, John Schmidt and Briana (Schmidt) Guardavaccaro, three sisters Arlene Schlazer and her husband Teddy, Barbara Smith and her fiancé Ray Benjamin, Karen LeCain and her husband Tom Behnke. He was predeceased by his older brother Alan Schmidt. Roberts biggest blessing was becoming a father and grandfather to grandson Declan and granddaughters Sophia and Gabriella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing hours are from 5-7 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 on Tuesday May 21, 2019. Services will be at 7PM in the Funeral Home. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com in lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County www.careofdc.org Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2019