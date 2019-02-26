Stanley M. Dobrzynski



Poughkeepsie, New York - Stanley M. Dobrzynski passed away February 22, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. He was 84.



Stan was born in 1934 to the late Stanley J. and Apolonia (Pauline) Dobrzynski. He married Marian (Piccoli) Dobrzynski, who survives him at home in October 1967.



Stan served in the US army where he received the National Defense Service Medal. He graduated from the University of Detroit with a BS in Electrical Engineering (EE) and received a Master's in EE from Syracuse University. He was a local resident for 55 years and worked for I.B.M. for 30 years where he received the IBM Technical Excellence Award and wrote several publications. Stan was a member of the St. Martin de Porres Church and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7551. He formerly served as the Treasurer of the LaGrange Republican committee and was an election inspector. He was a past president of the LaGrange Lions and Treasurer of the IBM Retirees club. He enjoyed travelling, bowling, stamp collecting, and most of all spending time with his family.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Marc (Jody) of Walden, NY, and Christopher of LaGrange, his brothers Richard (Mary) of Michigan and Eugene (Christine) of Indiana, his granddaughters Katelyn and Lia of Walden, NY as well as many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother George.



Calling hours will be Thursday February 28, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Ave, 15th floor, New York, NY 10017 or the Gift Processing Center, PO Box 78851, Phoenix, AZ 85062. The family is grateful to the staff at Vassar who diligently worked to treat and comfort him in his final days. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019