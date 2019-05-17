|
David Clifford Vigen
Iowa City - David Clifford Vigen, the youngest of three children, was born October 5, 1933 in Fergus Falls, MN. Growing up, he enjoyed spending time at various lakes with his extended family. He was particularly fond of his grandfather Gabriel Nilsen Thyse who immigrated from Stord, Norway.
David graduated from St. Olaf College in 1955. One of his great joys was singing in its renowned choir. He went on the 1955 tour to Norway and sang with the choir at the funeral of its founder F. Melius Christiansen. At one dinner following a concert, he was charged with thanking the Norwegians for their hospitality. He was so nervous that he mistakenly exclaimed in Norwegian "A thousand, thousand thanks for nothing!"
After enrolling in dental school for one year, David made a sharp right turn to enter Luther Seminary. He married Kathryn Louise Voss in 1956. David graduated seminary in 1960 and was ordained in his home congregation, Bethlehem Lutheran. Moments later, as his first official act, he baptized his infant daughter Amy. In 1962, he earned an STM degree from Andover Newton Theological School.
David served as a pastor throughout his life, ministering to congregations in Iowa (Osage, Armstrong, Iowa City at Christ the King); Oak Park (United Lutheran) and Wheaton, IL (Holy Cross); and in McGrath, MN (Zion & Holden). At other times, David served as a family, marriage and addictions counselor. From 1968-73, he was the Director of Pastoral Counseling at Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota.
After losing his first election bid by two votes in 1971, SD Governor Richard Kneip appointed him to finish a term in the State Legislature. He was elected to a full term in 1972. His campaign motto: "David Vigen listens to you, believes in you, works for you." In 1974, Governor Kneip appointed him as the Executive Director of the SD Board of Charities and Corrections.
Whether serving in politics, social services or in the parish, David met people where they were at and connected with them in various kinds of pain and isolation. Perhaps his capacity for empathy grew from his own struggles with depression, anxiety and alcoholism. As of 2019, he had remained sober for 20 years.
David delighted in animals, exploring the world, having breakfast at diners, good movies, talking politics, Bach's Mass in B Minor, hamburgers and hot fudge sundaes. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren. His children credit their engagement with politics and policy to his avid interest in the well-being of society. He kept current with politics up to the end of his life and hoped for a brighter future beyond the current strife. David died on May 9th surrounded by family and with music of the St. Olaf choir.
He is predeceased by parents, Clifford Tollef Vigen and Amanda Theodora Thyse and by sisters Faith and Louise. He is survived by three children: Eric Edward Vigen, Amy Louise Hemstad, Aana Marie Vigen (Alison Strickler); by five grandchildren: Sean Michael Hemstad, Christopher James Hemstad, Sarah Kathryn Hemstad, Benjamin Gabriel Vigen Strickler; by niece Joy Ann Alvares.
A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1744 Walnut St, St Paul, MN 55113 on Sat. June 15 at 1:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to ELCA Good Gifts (please indicate in memory of David Vigen) or to the David C. Vigen Memorial Fund to support mental health patient care & research, please mail checks to University of Iowa Center for Advancement, 1 West Park Road, Iowa City, Iowa 52242 or online (please indicate David C. Vigen Memorial Fund as other).
