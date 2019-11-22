|
Helen Byington
Iowa City - Helen Beneke Byington, 93, of Iowa City, died peacefully November 21, 2019 at Oaknoll Health Center.
A memorial service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Camp Courageous Monticello, Oaknoll Foundation or St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Helen was born June 22, 1926 in Cedar Falls, Iowa the daughter of Herman and Ethyl Wilson Beneke. She graduated from Estherville High School in Estherville, IA before serving as a Cadet Nurse for the Cadet Nurse Corps. She later graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in nursing. She married William Moss Byington on April 28, 1948 in Iowa City.
Together they operated Whetstone's Drug Store since the 50's in downtown Iowa City where Helen served as the office manager for 7 years.
She was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (and also was a charter member); a volunteer for the Iowa City/Coralville Convention and Visitors Bureau; volunteered at the Herbert Hoover Library Foundation and Iowa City Mercy Hospital; was a member of Robert Lucas Chapter of the Questers, ADCA (Antique Doorknob Collectors Association), Health Care, PEO Chapter K.Q., and was a consumer representative on the Advisory Committee of the Johnson County Historical Society.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Lee Ann Muller of Walker Valley, NY and Karly (Randy) Beavers of Johnston, IA; her sister Linda J. Hessel of Hoffman Estates, IL, and two grandchildren Bethany Beavers of Escondido, CA and Maggie (Brad) Pitcher of Box Elder, SD.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Herman and Ethyl Beneke; two brothers Dale and Dean Beneke; her daughter Mary Lynn and two sons who died at birth.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019