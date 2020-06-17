Or Copy this URL to Share

James Putney

James Ronald Putney, 82, of Ozark died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service was held Friday at Gar Creek Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; two daughters, Carlyn Elder and Ronda Putney; a son, Norman Putney; four sisters, Sonja Ball, Mona Martin, Yvonne Putney and Nancy Bailey; two brothers, Everett and Bob Putney; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.



