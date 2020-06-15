Susie Wilson
Susie Wilson
Susie Wilson, 87, of Van Buren died Friday, June 12, 2020.
Graveside service was held Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Kirkley and Marcella Crenshaw.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
JUN
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
