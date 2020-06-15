Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Susie's life story with friends and family

Share Susie's life story with friends and family

Susie Wilson

Susie Wilson, 87, of Van Buren died Friday, June 12, 2020.

Graveside service was held Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Kirkley and Marcella Crenshaw.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store