William Willis

William Eugene Willis, 77, of Ozark died Nov. 22, 2020, in Van Buren.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine; a daughter, Keli Jones; a son, Wesley Willis; a sister, Pat Williams; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



