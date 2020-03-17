|
Daniel J. Haggerty
Binghamton - Daniel J. Haggerty, 77, of Binghamton, NY sarcastically muttered his last expletive before passing away at his home in Binghamton; Saturday, March 14, 2020. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer in Delray Beach, FL only eight days prior.
He was predeceased by his aunts, uncles, parents; "Two Beer Helen" (King), "A****** Joe" (Haggerty), and his baby sister Maureen, who passed into eternal life at the young age of 11.
Dan was also twice widowed by his beloved wives Fran (Frieswyk) and Pam (Leslie), whose names he'd often confuse, and confrontations he'd attempt to avoid, by staring down at a crossword puzzle, or awkwardly glancing at an innocent bystander in search of some reprieve.
Dan is survived by his brother's Jerry (Vicky) Haggerty and Tim (Diane) Haggerty, former sister-in-law Susan Benjamin, nieces and nephews, dozens of foster-children, daughter Kathleen Haggerty, and grandchildren Damien (Dame) Haggerty-Mable, Marcus (Farkus) Mable, and Brianna (Beezy/Beezus) Mable, who he made clear were his favorite little humans on Earth. He also wanted special mention of Lennea VanDine, who grew to be like a daughter to him over the last decade.
Dan was a member of Mensa. With a genius IQ, his wisdom could be found not in his ability to speak, but in his ability to listen. When he did speak, however, it was always pure sarcastic brilliance. His dark humor and one-liners were unmatched.
His wit and intelligence, coupled with his ability to work with his hands, made for a legendary carpenter and teacher. Dan spent 35 years teaching shop-class in the Binghamton City School District during a time where his cigarette smoke could be masked by sawdust and a blind eye was turned to the 6-pack of Genny he stored in the back room for extra-curricular activities.
Dan consistently reiterated that he never worked a day in his life, and not just because of the cigarettes and booze… but because he truly loved his profession and every person he was able to impact or befriend through it.
Over the years, when Dan wasn't teaching, coaching, or spoiling his grand-kids, he could be found golfing, fishing, or amongst friends at one of many watering holes in Binghamton or Delray Beach, Irish whiskey in hand, beating out every contestant on Jeopardy. The man was a trivia God.
In retirement, Dan spent his time giving his grand-kids snacks their mother prohibited and taking the fall for them. He would bring them on field-trips across the Susquehanna to relocate squirrels, catch house bats with a fishing net to "save them", and encourage them to feed Monty (his free-range pet chipmunk), who would come right up to his hand. You could often find him rolling his eyes through princess movies without ever being caught, lining up beer cans for his grand-kids to shoot with his Red Ryder BB Gun, or whisper-yelling expletives at youth baseball games. A clearly accomplished man… he would've told you that his greatest accomplishment was being a grandpa.
While his days were filled with love, laughter, and questionable decisions… as a devout Irish Catholic man, there wasn't a Saturday evening Mass he missed to repent for his weekly-sinning.
Overall, Dan was a man who knew no stranger. He lived his life on his own terms, and went out the same way. A rebel of sorts. Nothing in his life was conventional, but he wouldn't have had it any other way. He always said that if you can't say something nice, say something clever. Even in his last days, the hospice nurse would ask how he was feeling, and without skipping a beat he'd reply, "with my hands".
Being the simple man that he was, Dan just wanted a Mass and a party… and that he will have. Unfortunately, memorial services will commence at a later date as Dan decided to die amidst a global pandemic where large gatherings are prohibited.
Until we can come together to celebrate as he would've wanted, please raise your glass and toast to the man, the myth, the west-side Binghamton legend, Dan Haggerty.
Until we meet again; or as he'd say, "Catch ya in church".
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020