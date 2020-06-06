Dorothy F. Argetsinger
1935 - 2020
Dorothy F. Argetsinger

Endicott, NY - Dorothy F. Argetsinger, 85, of Endicott, NY, passed away May 31, 2020. She is survived by her children; Alison Kosky and Christopher Argetsinger (Kelley); grandsons, Tyler, Austin, Samuel, and Matthew. Dorothy retired from IBM, then earned a Master's (MSW) from Boston College, worked as and (LCSW) for Family and Children's Svcs in Binghamton, and after retiring again, started a private practice working until her passing. Express condolences online at www.SavageFS.com. Arrangements entrusted to SAVAGE-DeMarco Funeral Service.










Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
