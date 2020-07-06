Dorothy T. Thayne



Binghamton - Dorothy T. Thayne 98, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at Vestal Nursing Center. She is predeceased by her husband Francis Thayne; parents Frederick and Mary Cronin; son Robert Thayne; two sisters Marge (Walter) Koloski, Peggy Allen; brother Joseph "Bud" (Wilda) Cronin. She is survived by daughter Margaret Martino; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother in-law Bill Allen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy graduated from St. Paul's High School. She attended mass every week at St. Paul's church until her health did not allow it. Dorothy loved to sew and would never turn down someone asking her; she was also a very devoted BINGO player. Dorothy worked at Perhach Pharmacy for many years and was proud of decorating their windows for all the holidays, a special thanks to Michael and Annie Perhach for all their kindness over the years. A special thank to Jean and North Leppert for their years of devotion and kindness shown to Dorothy. Also, a special thanks to Phyllis Giordani for her years of friendship. The family also would like to thank McDonald's on Court St. for making the best fish sandwiches and fries on a Sunday morning to be enjoyed on the front porch while reading the Press and Sun Bulletin. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday July 9, 2020 at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothy's memory to the American Legion Post 1645 in Binghamton, NY.









