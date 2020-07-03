Duane Andrew Hackley



My Dearest Danny (Duane Andrew Hackley), We had to say good-bye on July 1, 2020, but it is not a forever good-bye. I want to thank you for our 53 years together as a couple and our 50 years of marriage. I have loved you ever since I was in 3rd grade and you were in 5th. Thanks to our Sisters, Raye Ann and Gale, we finally became a couple in April 1967 and promised to stay together forever on May 16, 1970, after Serving your Country in the US Air Force for 4 years. I remember the day you got the letter that you were accepted into the City of Binghamton Fire Department, in April 1973. After serving proudly for 30 years with your Firefighter Brothers, you hung up your helmet and put on your Sam's Club apron to work in the produce dept for 8 years, before finally retiring in 2010. Fishing, camping, golfing, and John Wayne were just a few of the things that made you, you. You were the best Dad ever to our 3 children and a fun and amazing Grandpa and Dempa to our Grandchildren. I will always remember the Wednesdays spent with Aiden and Carly when they were younger, playing tea party, trampoline, Cash Cab, and then as they got older, hours and hours of Monopoly, with you always winning Empire! It was hard to beat Aiden at Star Wars Monop and Carly rarely lost at Jurassic World Monop. They loved our "conversing" every Wed after we picked them up school, and you asking them to tell us just 1 thing they had learned in school that day. Our Holidays were always Magic with the whole gang here, Our Baby Bear Lacey & Jim & Carly, Alison & Kenny, Kim & Aiden & Samantha & Anthony, Lilli, Bentley, and Kinsley too. You will be missed by your whole family including your Sissy Gale, and Rich, your Brother Steve, and Michelle. Bob & Delores, David & Maryjo, and Raye Ann & Dennis love you and will never forget our happy memories in Nags Head together. Your very special Nieces and Nephews and many Great Nieces and Great Nephews will never forget their Uncle Danny. We will never forget Aunt Ruthie and Uncle Fred always being there for these two orphans. Our time spent in Ohio with Uncle Henny and Mary Lou will be some of the best memories. He truly loves his Magic Nephew. I will keep the home fires burning until we can meet on that mountain and climb it together. I love you with all my heart and soul.



Your Special Angel



"Life is an ocean, love is a boat, in troubled waters, it keeps us afloat. When we started the voyage, there was just me and you, now gathered round us, we have our own crew." -Celtic Thunder









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store