Edward E. Adrian
1937 - 2020
Edward E. Adrian

Johnson City - Edward "Butch" Adrian, 82, of Johnson City, NY and Endwell, NY passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Church Manor on June 25, 2020. Born on October 14, 1937 to the late Edward and Stella Adrian in Scranton, PA, Butch was predeceased by his daughter, Maura. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Susan; his son Daniel and daughter- in- law Michelle; grandsons Cory (Mark) and Casey; and brother Dennis and sister- in- law Agnes. He graduated from the University of Scranton, served in the US Navy, and retired from the Federal Government after 33 years. Butch was a man of faith, was kind and gentle, and spent a beloved and happy life. He was blessed with a wonderful family and many friends. He loved his winters spent down south and rooting for his favorite teams the New York Giants and the Red Sox. A special thank you for all the memories, prayers, cards and phone calls from his college friends, his neighborhood golf buddies, and his "what's trump" card club. Although a piece of our hearts went with him, so too, will a piece of his be with us. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mercy House (mercyhousesoutherntier.com) Arrangements have been entrusted to Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
