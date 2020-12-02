1/1
Kenneth Douglas Ehlers
Kenneth Douglas Ehlers

Binghamton - Kenneth Douglas Ehlers Binghamton, NY formerly from Long Island. Passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Craig and Astrid Ehlers, and brother Rich Ehlers. He is survived by his loving girlfriend Robin Sauger DeWitte, his son Shane (Ivanna) Ehlers, sister Ina Fusco (Bob Mitchell), step children Andrew (Tory) DeWitte, and Amanda (Rich) Lewis. He is also survived by his many grandchildren that he adored Jacob, Mila, Madison, Olivia, Quinn, Nash, and Leo, as well as many other close family members and friends. Ken was a proud master mason, born drummer, and excellent dancer. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy House of Endicott, NY in his memory.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
