1/
Marilyn Lilyea Horton
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Lilyea Horton

Vestal - Marilyn Lilyea Horton, 87, of Vestal, born June 30, 1933, transitioned to Heaven on July 25, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Simon and Alice (Gramling) Smith and her husband Carl V. Lilyea and step-daughter Rhonda Payne. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Roland Horton; her children Kevin (Sue) Lilyea, Karen (Gary) Price, Jim (Becky) Lilyea, John (Sloan) Lilyea, Bruce (Ann-Michele) Lilyea; step-children Wayne (Linda) Horton, Brad Horton and Kim (Larry) Dykes; 19 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She loved her Savior, her family, her church, her friends, traveling, camping, hiking, baking, sewing, painting, birds, and taking pictures. On Monday, Aug 3, 2020, calling hours are 9 - 11 am, service 11 am at First Baptist Church, 40 Whig St, Newark Valley, NY. Burial at Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin, NY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved