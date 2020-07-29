Marilyn Lilyea HortonVestal - Marilyn Lilyea Horton, 87, of Vestal, born June 30, 1933, transitioned to Heaven on July 25, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Simon and Alice (Gramling) Smith and her husband Carl V. Lilyea and step-daughter Rhonda Payne. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Roland Horton; her children Kevin (Sue) Lilyea, Karen (Gary) Price, Jim (Becky) Lilyea, John (Sloan) Lilyea, Bruce (Ann-Michele) Lilyea; step-children Wayne (Linda) Horton, Brad Horton and Kim (Larry) Dykes; 19 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She loved her Savior, her family, her church, her friends, traveling, camping, hiking, baking, sewing, painting, birds, and taking pictures. On Monday, Aug 3, 2020, calling hours are 9 - 11 am, service 11 am at First Baptist Church, 40 Whig St, Newark Valley, NY. Burial at Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin, NY.