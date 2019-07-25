Peter P. Dubik



Hallstead, PA - Peter Paul Dubik, 67, of Hallstead, PA completed his work here on earth and met his Savior, Jesus Christ face to face on July 23, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Edith Dubik and his in-laws, Albert and Geneva Peak.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Doreen; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael Dubik (Jennifer Johnson) Waupun, WI; one daughter and son-in-law, Brandy Allen (Neil Allen) Meshoppen, PA; three grandchildren, Tyler Dubik, New Bern, NC, Jacob Allen, and Madison Allen both of Meshoppen, PA; one sister, Irene Wilkerson, Deerfield, OH; one brother and sister-in-law, Stephen Dubik (Christine), Silver Spring MD; two brothers-in-law, Herbert Peak (Gwen), Pleasant Mt, PA., and Allen Peak, New Milford, PA; one sister-in-law, Linda Peak, Montrose PA; and several nieces and nephews; his beloved companion dog, Cisco; and a dear friend, Stephen Starks. Pete worked as a technician for Savin Corp., Baltimore, MD and relocated to Hallstead in 1980 to start a copier line for Savin. This is when he met and married the love of his life and partner, Doreen. In 1987, due to health conditions, he was forced into early retirement, Pete's health never prevented him from living his life to the fullest. He worked for the Sheltered Workshop in Binghamton, NY for three years. He possessed a strong faith in Christ and was an active member of the United Methodist Community Church, Great Bend, PA. Pete served as Treasurer for five years, was on Administrative Council, was a mentor for confirmation classes, attended adult Sunday School and Bible studies regularly. He was a member of the Gideons International and served as Treasurer, the Hallstead-Great Bend Lions Club, where he served as Treasurer, Secretary, and President. He was also an honorary member of Boy Scout Troop 89. Pete was an avid NASCAR fan. He enjoyed putting models together, being outdoors, traveling, and spending time with family. A memorial service celebrating Pete's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the United Methodist Community Church, Great Bend, PA. Friends may call from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc, Hallstead, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to The United Methodist Community Church, P.O. Box 586, Great Bend, PA 18821 or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Pete had a lasting influence on everyone he spent time with. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 25, 2019