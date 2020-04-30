Robert H. Baer



Binghamton - Robert Hayden Baer, 73, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Lung Cancer on April 28, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Herbert and Annie Baer; sisters Patricia Jones and Barbara Grippo. He is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy Baer; daughters Polly Baer Gasstrom and Suzanne Baer Nesbitt (James Lull); grandchildren Merete, Robert and Max; brother Ronald Baer; cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. A Veteran of the United States Navy. Robert was an avid History Buff, respected treasure hunter, loved antiquing, scuba and fishing, a maker and a fixer, an RV traveler, electrician, scholar of horology, a kind, generous and extraordinary man who will be greatly missed by all.









