Robert H. Baer
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. Baer

Binghamton - Robert Hayden Baer, 73, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Lung Cancer on April 28, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Herbert and Annie Baer; sisters Patricia Jones and Barbara Grippo. He is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy Baer; daughters Polly Baer Gasstrom and Suzanne Baer Nesbitt (James Lull); grandchildren Merete, Robert and Max; brother Ronald Baer; cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. A Veteran of the United States Navy. Robert was an avid History Buff, respected treasure hunter, loved antiquing, scuba and fishing, a maker and a fixer, an RV traveler, electrician, scholar of horology, a kind, generous and extraordinary man who will be greatly missed by all.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved