Robert M. Simpson
Robert M. Simpson born in Mecena, NY on August 21, 1937 to Mary and Orenioles Simpson. He passed away May 25, 2020 due to Covid-19 at Willow Point Nursing Home. He was the last of 16 siblings. He is survived by his two sons, Jamie Simpson and Gerald (Kimberly) Terboss; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Allens Funeral Home in Endicott. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the Covid Pandemic.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 29 to May 30, 2020.