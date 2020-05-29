Robert M. Simpson
Robert M. Simpson

Robert M. Simpson born in Mecena, NY on August 21, 1937 to Mary and Orenioles Simpson. He passed away May 25, 2020 due to Covid-19 at Willow Point Nursing Home. He was the last of 16 siblings. He is survived by his two sons, Jamie Simpson and Gerald (Kimberly) Terboss; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Allens Funeral Home in Endicott. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the Covid Pandemic.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
