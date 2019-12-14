|
Samuel Iwobi
Vestal - Samuel Iwobi, a longtime resident of Vestal, NY passed away on December 10 in Somerville, MA. at age 80. Sam was born in Onitsha, Nigeria as part of a large and loving family. In 1962 he came to the U.S. to attend the University of Notre Dame. After graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a knowledge of American football he worked in New York City until taking a position with GAF in Binghamton in 1972 where he worked until retiring in 1999. He and his wife of 48 years, Margaret, raised 2 sons, Ikay and Obi. He is survived by Margaret, Ikay, his wife Anita, their daughter Ava, Obi, his wife Joelle, three brothers Chuka, Chudi and Ifeanyi, two sisters Elizabeth Madichie and Monica Udeze along with many nieces and nephews including Kene Udeze of Newark Valley. He was predeceased by his father Joseph, his mother Mary Magdelene and his sister Veronica Ozobia. Sam was an active member of the community, serving on the boards of Catholic Social Services and Visions Federal Credit Union. He volunteered as a youth soccer coach, a tax preparer with AARP, a Medicare counselor with Action for Older Persons and with the Catholic Charities Food Pantry. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17 at St. James Catholic Church, 147 Main St. Johnson City starting a 10 am with visiting hours starting at 9. Any donations made in his memory may be sent to Catholic Charities Food Pantry, 100 Main St. Binghamton NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019