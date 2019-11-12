Search

February 26, 2020

Marie Therese Focha Obituary
Marie Therese Focha

Marie Therese Focha

Marie Therese Focha December 14, 1959 - January 24, 2020 Marie Therese Focha entered into eternal peace on January 24, 2020 after a short illness. Marie was surrounded by family members. Marie was born December 14, 1959 in Oakland, CA to Margaret W. Focha and Leo F. Focha...

Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 26, 2020 to Feb. 27, 2020.
Michelle Yun Zanetti Perryman Obituary
Michelle Yun Zanetti Perryman

Michelle Yun Zanetti Perryman

Michelle Yun Zanetti Perryman December 1, 1988 - February 1, 2020 On February 1, 2020, the light went out on a life well lived but with so much unfulfilled promise. Michelle will be sadly missed by a large and loving family, and an equally large and loving group of friends...

Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 26, 2020 to Mar. 1, 2020.
Eleanor Herr "Lynnie" Rabinowitsh Obituary
Eleanor Herr "Lynnie" Rabinowitsh

Eleanor Herr "Lynnie" Rabinowitsh

Eleanor "Lynnie" Herr Rabinowitsh Lynnie Rabinowitsh, 70, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020, in Santa Rosa after a two year battle with glioblastoma. Lynnie was a lifelong artist and mother of two who will be dearly missed. Lynnie's story began in Lancaster, PA,...

Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 23, 2020 to Feb. 26, 2020.
Leslie Warren Welsh Obituary
Leslie Warren Welsh

Leslie Warren Welsh

Leslie Warren Welsh November 22, 1927 - February 16, 2020 On February 16, 2020, L. Warren Welsh passed from this realm to the next within eleven months of the passing of his beloved partner and wife of 70 years, Phyllis M. Welsh. The fourth of five children born to Alonzo...

Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 26, 2020 to Feb. 27, 2020.
February 25, 2020

February 24, 2020

