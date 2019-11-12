Claudia Lynn Fiori
Claudia Lynn Fiori
Claudia Lynn Fiori Claudia Lynn Fiori passed away peacefully in her Forestville home January 26th, 2020. She is survived by her two children, Jesse Stroud and Holly Fiori-Stroud.
February 26, 2020
Claudia Lynn Fiori
Claudia Lynn Fiori
Claudia Lynn Fiori Claudia Lynn Fiori passed away peacefully in her Forestville home January 26th, 2020. She is survived by her two children, Jesse Stroud and Holly Fiori-Stroud.
Marie Therese Focha
Marie Therese Focha
Marie Therese Focha December 14, 1959 - January 24, 2020 Marie Therese Focha entered into eternal peace on January 24, 2020 after a short illness. Marie was surrounded by family members. Marie was born December 14, 1959 in Oakland, CA to Margaret W. Focha and Leo F. Focha...
Frank Pastori
Frank Pastori
Frank Pastori Frank Pastori died peacefully in February 2020, surrounded by loving family at age 100. Son of Erminia and Constante Pastori, he was predeceased by his loving wife Edith. He's survived by daughter Sharon, son-in-law Paul, sister-in-law Louise, grandsons Gino and...
Michelle Yun Zanetti Perryman
Michelle Yun Zanetti Perryman
Michelle Yun Zanetti Perryman December 1, 1988 - February 1, 2020 On February 1, 2020, the light went out on a life well lived but with so much unfulfilled promise. Michelle will be sadly missed by a large and loving family, and an equally large and loving group of friends...
Eleanor Herr "Lynnie" Rabinowitsh
Eleanor Herr "Lynnie" Rabinowitsh
Eleanor "Lynnie" Herr Rabinowitsh Lynnie Rabinowitsh, 70, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020, in Santa Rosa after a two year battle with glioblastoma. Lynnie was a lifelong artist and mother of two who will be dearly missed. Lynnie's story began in Lancaster, PA,...
Leslie Warren Welsh
Leslie Warren Welsh
Leslie Warren Welsh November 22, 1927 - February 16, 2020 On February 16, 2020, L. Warren Welsh passed from this realm to the next within eleven months of the passing of his beloved partner and wife of 70 years, Phyllis M. Welsh. The fourth of five children born to Alonzo...
February 25, 2020
Sandra Jean Bahr (Winter, Walton)
Sandra Jean Bahr (Winter, Walton)
Sandra Jean (Winter, Walton) Bahr Sandra Jean (Winter, Walton) Bahr born Feb. 27, 1942 passed away peacefully at home in Mesa, AZ on Jan. 15, 2020. Graveside services will be held February 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave. Celebration of...
Albert L. Bogges
Albert L. Bogges
Albert L. Bogges Albert L. Bogges of Sebastopol passed away on February 10, 2020. He was 83 years old. He was born in Delano, California on November 4, 1936 to Theodore and Juanita Bogges. He was preceded in death by his three older siblings Louis, Larry, and Bob Bogges, and...
Khader Mousa Husary
Khader Mousa Husary
Khader Mousa Husary Khader Mousa Husary, age 74 of Sebastopol, California, passed away on Monday February 3, 2020. Born on March 25, 1945, in Lud, Palestine, he was one of 13 children to the late Mousa and Amel Husary of Ramallah. Khader known by many as George Husary, was...
February 24, 2020
Norma Lorraine Adams
Norma Lorraine Adams
Norma Lorraine Adams Norma Lorraine Adams, 89, passed peacefully the morning of February 18th, 2020. Born Norma Leu, to Mae and Otto Leu, November 28th, 1930 in Santa Rosa. Married to Henry (Sanky) Trefethen and Dale Adams. Survived by daughter Christine (Mike) Sanchez, and...