Arvada Delphine Pacheco
Arvada Delphine Pacheco
On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Arvada Delphine Pacheco went home to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ. She is survived by her children; Remeijio Pacheco Jr., Debby Pacheco, Raquel Knight, Angelique Gonzales, Lance DeMarce and Arvada Grant, 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sisters; Sylvia Watchman, Karen Valadez and brothers; Leslie Miller and Ronald Arnold. She is preceded in death by her mother Rose Miller and her brothers, Henry Miller and Clarence Anderson.
A Celebration of Arvada's life will be held at Victory Outreach, 4024 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Flowers may be sent to Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA.



Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Victory Outreach
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
