Arvada Delphine PachecoOn Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Arvada Delphine Pacheco went home to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ. She is survived by her children; Remeijio Pacheco Jr., Debby Pacheco, Raquel Knight, Angelique Gonzales, Lance DeMarce and Arvada Grant, 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sisters; Sylvia Watchman, Karen Valadez and brothers; Leslie Miller and Ronald Arnold. She is preceded in death by her mother Rose Miller and her brothers, Henry Miller and Clarence Anderson.A Celebration of Arvada's life will be held at Victory Outreach, 4024 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Flowers may be sent to Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA.