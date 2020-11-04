Arvada Delphine Pacheco
On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Arvada Delphine Pacheco went home to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ. She is survived by her children; Remeijio Pacheco Jr., Debby Pacheco, Raquel Knight, Angelique Gonzales, Lance DeMarce and Arvada Grant, 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sisters; Sylvia Watchman, Karen Valadez and brothers; Leslie Miller and Ronald Arnold. She is preceded in death by her mother Rose Miller and her brothers, Henry Miller and Clarence Anderson.
A Celebration of Arvada's life will be held at Victory Outreach, 4024 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Flowers may be sent to Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA.