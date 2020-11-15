George-Anna J. ApfelJune 23, 1933 - November 3, 2020George-Anna (Rusty) J. Apfel passed away in Santa Rosa, California on November 3, 2020 at the age of 87. A native of California, Rusty enjoyed spending time outdoors swimming, kayaking, going to the lakes, beaches and barbequing with her family.Survived by her sister Jean Merzoian and brother Ken Sheffield; loving mother of Shari Keller (Jay) of Corning, Donna Hoppe of Santa Rosa, Rick Apfel (Christine) of Sausalito, Robert Apfel (Audrey) of Hawaii and Shelley Horton (Steve) of Rohnert Park. She is also survived by grandchildren, Leon Hoppe, Richard Hoppe, Ryan Horton, David Horton, Brittany Lamson (Reese), Rex Keller (Jessica), Sarah Sklar and Shawna Leong; great-grandchildren Blaise, Bennett, Bowyn Lamson and Torrin Keller. A private family service will be held in Hawaii. Forever in our hearts, we love you!