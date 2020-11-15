1/1
George-Anna J. Apfel
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George-Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George-Anna J. Apfel
June 23, 1933 - November 3, 2020
George-Anna (Rusty) J. Apfel passed away in Santa Rosa, California on November 3, 2020 at the age of 87. A native of California, Rusty enjoyed spending time outdoors swimming, kayaking, going to the lakes, beaches and barbequing with her family.
Survived by her sister Jean Merzoian and brother Ken Sheffield; loving mother of Shari Keller (Jay) of Corning, Donna Hoppe of Santa Rosa, Rick Apfel (Christine) of Sausalito, Robert Apfel (Audrey) of Hawaii and Shelley Horton (Steve) of Rohnert Park. She is also survived by grandchildren, Leon Hoppe, Richard Hoppe, Ryan Horton, David Horton, Brittany Lamson (Reese), Rex Keller (Jessica), Sarah Sklar and Shawna Leong; great-grandchildren Blaise, Bennett, Bowyn Lamson and Torrin Keller. A private family service will be held in Hawaii. Forever in our hearts, we love you!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved