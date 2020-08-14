Lorraine Palmer Leary

40 year Sonoma County resident Lorraine Palmer Leary died August 11, 2020, with her loving husband, Thomas by her side.

Lori was born September 11, 1952 in San Mateo, CA to John and Carolyn Palmer. She and Tom were married in October 1971 in Portola Valley, CA. She moved to Sebastopol, CA in 1980 and raised her two children there, before retiring in Cloverdale in 2015.

Lori is survived in death by her devoted husband Tom, her two loving children Erik (Jessica) and Lisa (Django), her six grandchildren, who were the light of her life; Kyle, Tyler, Ryder, Allyson, Andon, and Myla.

She is also survived by her parents, John and Carolyn, her sister Lisa, and brothers, Art and John, as well as many very special nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother Steven.



