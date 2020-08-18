1/
Marcella Pace
1941 - 2020
Marcella Pace
April 2, 1941 - August 6, 2020
Marcella Jeanne Pace was born April 2, 1941 and on August 6, 2020 went home to her Savior while surrounded by family.
Marcella enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a legal secretary, involved in Church and Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Marcella was preceded in death by husband Edward Pace; parents Leroy and Ruth Shoemaker, brother, Paul Shoemaker and Grandchildren Daniel Bennett and Maise Bennett.
Marcella is survived by her daughters, Tammerina Bennett, Joni Nix, Levana Condon, sister Nannette McCarty, brother Richard Shoemaker, 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and close relatives.
Special thanks to friends, family and Hospice of Petaluma who gave great care and support to Marcella and the family. Services will be held virtually once date decided.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
