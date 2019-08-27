|
Mark Robert Young
On Wednesday, August 14, Mark Robert Young passed away peacefully in his home of 36 years in Sebastopol. Mark is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary, his two sons Jared and Deven, and his two grandchildren Lillian and Walter. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jean Young, and her daughters Dana Klein and Marcelle Riddle.
Many knew Mark for the time he spent lining soccer fields and coaching kids, some knew him for his grey hair and red MGB, but all knew him for his daily runs through Sebastopol. A man who said what he believed, believed in what he said, and stood up for what is right, he left a legacy that touched so many people.
Mark was drafted into Vietnam when he was 24-years-old and a college student. He was part of the Mobile Riverine Force in the Army during the Tet Offensive and was awarded three bronze stars for his heroics. After the war, he worked for Hewlett-Packard and their subsidiaries for 25 years. Retirement didn't suit him, so Mark spent the last ten years of his life working for Alluxa in Santa Rosa.
Of all the stories about Mark, perhaps none would have made him happier than the story about his speeding ticket. In 2000, he was ticketed for going 48-mph in a 25-mph zone and not yielding the right of way to vehicles. The problem? Mark was jogging. After running daily for most of his life, he could now consider himself the fastest senior on the planet and was proud of that accomplishment.
Mark was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, son, grampy, and friend. He was a beloved community member and devoted employee. His legacy will far outlast his days.
A private memorial will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sebastopol Education Foundation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019