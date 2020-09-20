Brennan, Barbara Ann (nee Pedrick), - 88, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully in the early morning of September 16, 2020. Barbara was born on August 2, 1932, in Woodbury NJ, to Raymond and Elsie May Pedrick. She graduated Woodbury High School in 1950. She attended Fitkin Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Neptune, NJ, and earned her RN in 1953. Her nursing career began at Underwood Hospital in Woodbury NJ and later as Gloucester City High School Nurse. Barbara and her husband of 57 years, Dr. Charles Brennan Jr., who predeceased her in 2013, enjoyed golf, bowling, traveling, and spending time with family. They were a devoted part of the congregation of Seaville United Methodist Church after retiring to the shore. They spent most of their married lives in Gloucester City where Charles was a Family Physician. Barbara is survived by her son Charles III "Chip" Brennan and his wife Wendy of Corbin City, daughter Tracie Brennan and her husband James Segarra of Wayne NJ, five grandchildren; Stefanie Brennan Baccelliere and her husband Anthony of Upper Township, Charles IV "Chaz" Brennan of Woodbine NJ, Glenn Brennan and wife Suzanne of Brick NJ, Sophia Segarra of New York City, and Brennan Segarra of Montreal, QC, Canada, and three great-grandchildren, Nicole, Antonia, and Steven Baccelliere. A Celebration of Life will be held outdoors at Seaville United Methodist Church at Noon on Saturday, September 26th, at Noon. Friends are welcome; bringing a folding chair is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Barbara's name to Seaville United Methodist Church 3100 Shore Road Ocean View NJ 08230. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.