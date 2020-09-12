1/1
Clarence F. Shaw
1921 - 2020
Shaw, Clarence F., - age 99, of Egg Harbor Township passed away September 9, 2020 after a long, very blessed life. He was born February 18, 1921 and grew up in East Liverpool, Ohio, formerly lived in Burbank, California; Trevor, Wisconsin; Northfield, NJ; and Sun City West, Arizona. He was the son of English immigrants, Frederick and Henrietta Harp Shaw. He served his country in the U.S. Navy as a flight engineer during WWII and after the war he received a Ceramic Engineering degree from Ohio State University. He was employed at Gladding Mcbean Pottery/Franciscan China, as the plant manager at Pickard China, and retired from the Research and Development Department of Lenox China. He was an enthusiastic member of the NorLins Lions Club, enjoyed traveling, was an avid golfer until he was 98, enjoyed traveling and playing bridge with friends and enjoyed life in general. He was preceded in death by Anna L. Kevan Shaw after 66 years of marriage and then survived by his very dear and special friend Carolyn Feussner, his son Donald (Eleanor) Shaw of St. Petersburg, Florida, daughter Barbara (James) Leap of Linwood, 2 sisters - Norma Jean Kelly of California and Pauline Heasley of Ohio, 4 grandchildren: Douglas (Beth), Gregory (Jill), and Christopher (Tammy) Leap and Pamela (Rocky) Sollitto, 10 great grandchildren: Sophia, Anna, Matt, Ed, Devon, Olivia, Tayla, Jon, Tessa, & Wesley, and 8 nieces and nephews. There will be a funeral service at 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at George Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood where friends will be received from 1:00-2:00pm. Interment will follow at Zion Road Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Lions Club at 66 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway 68205 or 4282 Harbor Beach Road, Brigantine, NJ 08203; Atlantic City Rescue Mission, PO Box 5358, Atlantic City 08404; or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

Published in The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
George H Wimberg Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
George H Wimberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George H Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Rd
Linwood, NJ 08221
(609) 653-1881
