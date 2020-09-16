Marshall, Dewitt, - of Atlantic City, is survived by his loving wife Dana, three children Nicole Brunson, Natasha Wilson, and Richard Brunson, five grandchildren, one sister Hattie Marshall all of Atlantic City. He was predeceased by one brother James "Junior "Marshall and one sister Willie May Sutton. A public viewing will be held on Friday, September 18th from 10AM until 11AM Only!! Private Viewing at 11AM., at Serenity Funeral Home, 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994. Burial: Atlantic County Veteran Cemetery, Estelle Manor, NJ.



