Gibson, Roy William, - 96, of Northfield, Born April 21, 1924, and went to be with his Lord September 13, 2020. Roy was a loving, caring man of Faith, Father, and husband. He is survived by his wife, Carol; children: Philip, Donna, Brian, Tim, and their spouses; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Baxter and Dovie Gibson; twelve brothers and sisters; and Lois Gibson. In life, Roy received the Purple Heart, Silver Star, and sharpshooter medal. As a respected pillar of the community he served 30 years to the United States Government and Postal Service including as Post Master in Northfield, NJ. Visitation is Thursday, 9/17/20, 5:00-6:30 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home and Friday, 9/18/20, 10:00-10:50 am at Northfield Baptist Church with the funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Laurel Memorial Park with full military honors. Arrangements are by Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, Northfield, NJ.