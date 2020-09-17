1/1
Roy William Gibson
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gibson, Roy William, - 96, of Northfield, Born April 21, 1924, and went to be with his Lord September 13, 2020. Roy was a loving, caring man of Faith, Father, and husband. He is survived by his wife, Carol; children: Philip, Donna, Brian, Tim, and their spouses; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Baxter and Dovie Gibson; twelve brothers and sisters; and Lois Gibson. In life, Roy received the Purple Heart, Silver Star, and sharpshooter medal. As a respected pillar of the community he served 30 years to the United States Government and Postal Service including as Post Master in Northfield, NJ. Visitation is Thursday, 9/17/20, 5:00-6:30 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home and Friday, 9/18/20, 10:00-10:50 am at Northfield Baptist Church with the funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Laurel Memorial Park with full military honors. Arrangements are by Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, Northfield, NJ.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. -
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Northfield Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Northfield Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. -
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609)641-0065
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. -

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved