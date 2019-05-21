On May 18, 2019, God dispatched His angels to open the heavenly gates to receive Bertha Spriggs Bonner of 6913 Frontage Road North Dinwiddie, VA. On July 6, 1928, Bertha was born to the late Albert Lewis Spriggs and Mary Jones Spriggs of Dinwiddie County, VA. She received her early education in the Dinwiddie school system and was a graduate of the Dinwiddie Training School. Mrs. Bertha S. Bonner was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.



Mrs. Bonner was raised in a Christian home where her parents instilled in her great Christian morals and values. Taking all that she had been taught, she was baptized and began her Christian journey at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA.



Soon there was a loving courtship, romance and marriage to her husband, the late Allen Bonner Sr. This strong marriage of love and commitment brought about much family happiness and, with God's blessings, they produced five children: Allen Reid, Shelia, Jocelyn, Gary and Warren.



Within her home church of Olive Branch, she loved to serve the Lord in whatever capacity she was needed. She was a former senior usher and was a current member of the following ministries: Missionary, 55 Plus and the Willing Workers Ministry. Mother Bonner was a part of the cast of the hit play "The Glory Train," in which she enjoyed performing and spreading a Christian message.



She was a dedicated worker who strived to do her best in whatever she did. She was employed at the Blue Tartane Restaurant as the head cook and at Southside Virginia for 26 years, retiring on July 1, 1990. After retirement, not content to sit at home, she worked at Wedgewood Adult Living.



Mrs. Bonner was part of a large family where her parents showed love and respect for each other. She was preceded in death by eight family members: James Spriggs (Flossie), Elizabeth Spriggs, Albert Lee Spriggs (Virginia), Louise Spriggs Scott (James), Ulysses Spriggs (Sadie), Alice Spriggs Redrick (J.B.), Walter Spriggs and Clifton Spriggs (Alice). She was also preceded in death by three children: Allen R. Bonner, Jocelyn Bonner Winfield and Gary Bonner.



She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two devoted children who truly loved, honored and cared for her, Shelia L. Bonner of North Dinwiddie and Warren Bonner (Cheryl) of Petersburg, VA; one sister, Lillie Spriggs of Leesburg; one stepdaughter, Marie Fells of Petersburg and one sister-in-law, Alice Spriggs of Petersburg. There are seven loving grandchildren: Karen B. Greenfield (George) of Maryland, Valencia B. Lewis (Jauvarie) of Maryland, Shawn Bonner and Marcus Bonner of North Dinwiddie, Allison Bonner of Petersburg, John Winfield III of North Carolina and Lloyd Streat of North Dinwiddie and six great grandchildren, Justin Bonner, Sofia Greenfield, DaeShawn Jefferson, Damien Sullivan, Gideon Lewis and Jocelyn Winfield. She was loved and will be missed by a host of nieces and nephews: Carolyn Claiborne (Andrew) of Petersburg, Debra Brooks (Charles) of Chester, Wendy Crump (William) of Richmond, Sandra Scott of Richmond, Louise Spriggs of Maryland, Wesley Spriggs of Petersburg, Vance Scott of Richmond, Andrew Morrison (Velesta) of Vestal, NY, James Eddie Spriggs Jr. (Valery) of Maryland and Larry Spriggs (Renee) of Los Angeles, CA.



A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 12 noon at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA, with the pastor, Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam, officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.



The family will assemble at 11:00 a.m. at the residence of the late Bertha Bonner at 6913 Frontage Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.



Funeral services are being provided by the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. They can be reached at 804-863–4411.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Encompass Health and Hospice, Nurse Gin-Nine Morrison and Aide Ann Christian for their support and tender loving care of our loved one. Published in The Progress-Index from May 21 to May 23, 2019