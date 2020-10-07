Mr. Henry Bartee was truly one of a kind. I had the privilege to work with Bartee at Central State Hospital and got to know him well over the years that we worked together. He had a beautiful soul and he will be greatly missed by so many. He was one you always wanted to have by your side, he would be that one that always had your back. He has come to the rescue and saved a many a co-workers butts over the years at CSH. He knew the policies better than those who wrote them. I will miss working with him and listening to his many stories that he loved tell me when he worked with me in the barbershop. I will miss seeing him on my way in as he is heading out. saying our hello's and goodbye's. I will just miss the man I got to know as Mr. Bartee. There will never be another Bartee, over and out 941. Job well done!

My sincere condolences go out to Mr. Bartee's family. I am so sorry for your loss. He will never be forgotten.



Amy Noel

Coworker