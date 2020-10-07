1/1
HENRY MONROE BARTEE
1964 - 2020
God called home our loved one Henry Monroe Bartee, 56, of Petersburg, VA, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

He was the son of the late Willie and Linda Bartee and was also preceded in death by his uncles Frank Coleman, Ervin Bartee, aunts Corrine Gholson, Lucy P. Ellis, Florence Epps, Marion Thorpe, and Thelma Bartee.

He was a member of Mt. Level Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA. Henry was a graduate of Petersburg High School class of 1984. He worked at VSU then moved on to Central State Hospital Forensic Unit for 30 plus years. "Overtime" was Henry's middle name, he could always be called on when help was needed. Henry never liked being the center of attention, but he was always there to listen or give a helping hand.

Henry leaves to cherish his memories brothers Oliver (Tex)Carolyn, Willie (Bee) Shawn of California, Charlie (Kilroy) Brenda, Julius (Ham) Jewel, one beloved sister Rosa Ann (Hook) Harvey of Maryland, one uncle Henry Coleman, aunts Rozelia Dean and Jean Coleman, nephews and nieces Oliver Bartee, II, Linda Bartee, Jenel Bartee, Jennifer Bartee, Michael Bartee, Monica Hill, Arvey Hill, Harvey Hil, Keyon Bartee, Shannon Bartee, Jasmine Bartee, seven great-nieces, six great-nephews, a host of devoted cousins, friends, a childhood friend from beginning to end Wayne Stevie Talley.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, October 10, 2020, at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel from 10 to 8:00 pm.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Friday, October 9, 2020, at Mt. Level Baptist Church, 14920 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie, VA.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Level Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
My sincere condolence goes out to his family and friends, God only take the best and that's what he got in Mr. Henry Bartee. I know he is up their landing a helping hand. Mr. Bartee was the person you wanted by your side at CSH, I know I (171) counted on him when I work there . Mr. Bartee you will be truly miss. Rest in Heaven Mr. Henry Bartee
Gwen Alexander
Coworker
October 6, 2020
Mr Bartee, You were a joy to be around, a willing hand and a cheerful heart. You will be missed!
silvia mariko
Coworker
October 6, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW
mary miles
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
Mr. Henry Bartee was truly one of a kind. I had the privilege to work with Bartee at Central State Hospital and got to know him well over the years that we worked together. He had a beautiful soul and he will be greatly missed by so many. He was one you always wanted to have by your side, he would be that one that always had your back. He has come to the rescue and saved a many a co-workers butts over the years at CSH. He knew the policies better than those who wrote them. I will miss working with him and listening to his many stories that he loved tell me when he worked with me in the barbershop. I will miss seeing him on my way in as he is heading out. saying our hello's and goodbye's. I will just miss the man I got to know as Mr. Bartee. There will never be another Bartee, over and out 941. Job well done!
My sincere condolences go out to Mr. Bartee's family. I am so sorry for your loss. He will never be forgotten.
Amy Noel
Coworker
October 6, 2020
God, Thank you for lending your sweet Angel "Bartee (941) to us! You made this Angel to help us, to show us encouragement, to always lend a helping hand here at CSH! He has fulfilled his duties here at CSH and I appreciate it. Bartee, you rest on. You are with the one who always had his hands on you while you were here on this earth. Until we meet again, 247 to 941, 10-4.
Tamara Holmes
Coworker
October 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You will be missed....
Virginia Epps
October 6, 2020
My Condolences to the Family, May keep and strengthen you in your time of bereavement. His Will Be Done, Amen. Coby
CLYDE BAXTER
October 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Denise Jackson
Coworker
October 6, 2020
My condolences goes out to the family of Mr. Bartee. My prayer is for you'll to be strengthen as you prepare to say your final good-bye's. I'll miss Bartee's laugh and the many good conversation that we had over the years. Rest in heaven my friend, your work is completed on this side.
Crystal Lyle
Coworker
October 6, 2020
Praying for the family
Clothilda Hill
Classmate
October 6, 2020
My Sincere condolences to the family of Mr Henry Bartee. Praying for your strength and comfort during this difficult time. Bartee was a wonderful guy and co-worker. I will always remember his laughter and smile! I will miss him. Rest In Peace.
Arlisa Bonner
Coworker
October 6, 2020
We gone miss you Bartee; as long as we live there will NEVER be another Bartee! Rest well my friend!❤
Denise Nowlin (social worker)
October 6, 2020
The loss of Bartee is felt by many here at CSH. It was a joy to work with him as he had a smile that will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of sorrow.
Tammy Eng
Coworker
October 5, 2020
I’m already missing you Bartee and your stories and knowledge! Truly a wise man! Rest in Power always and forever!
Jacob Wardle
Friend
October 5, 2020
My sincere condolences to you all. Please know that we are praying for you. We love you...Celena Talley-Willis and Family
Celena Talley-Willis
Family
October 5, 2020
I use to work with Barter in Forensic. My sincere condolences and prayers .
Judith Turner Jeffries Rose
Coworker
October 5, 2020
This is unbelievable rest easy my friend
Jackson
Coworker
October 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rev.Neal C Young
Friend
October 5, 2020
Gone but not forgotten...Bartee you will be missed...Fly high my friend!!!
Timisha Allen
Coworker
October 5, 2020
I just dont where to begin. He was a sweet person, a protector and a great listener and friend. He saved me a many of times. I will miss all the talks, the advice and the stores. I send prayers to his family and all of CSH Family that knew and loved him. RIH
ANTIONNETTE SYKES
Coworker
October 5, 2020
Sending my heartfelt condolences to the bartee family. He will truly be missed. He showed me everything I needed to know at csh. He was a true legend. Im gonna miss u B.
L harris
Coworker
October 5, 2020
What a loss ! To the Legend! RIP!
Anthony Humphries
Coworker
October 5, 2020
My Condolences to The Bartee Family I was Truly saddened by the Passing of My Friend And Coworker Bartee as We call him at work.Thank You for sharing him with Me because He was and Excellent Person and Ill never forget him Sincerely Jean Graves-Branch GB
Debra Graves-Branch
Friend
October 5, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Bartee family
Liny James
Coworker
October 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nelia San Jose-Carlson, MD
Coworker
October 5, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy to the Bartee Family. Going to miss your stories, you will be missed but not forgotten!!!
Tracey Grammer
Coworker
October 5, 2020
Praying for comfort to the family of H. Bartee. The laughter and all of the encouragements will not be forgotten. You were the Veteran of CSH. Gone to soon...941 over and out...Rest in Peace
Antionette Woodley
Coworker
October 5, 2020
There was never a dull moment when you were around. You will be missed by many...To the family I pray much for your strength. Look to God who will comfort you in your time of need.
Charie Jones
Coworker
October 5, 2020
Bartee, you brought laughter to so many...you are greatly missed...
Kim Robertson
Coworker
October 5, 2020
Bartee fly high brother you will never be forgotten csh family for ever
jacob thompson
Coworker
October 4, 2020
Lost a supportive and respectful co worker.Your physical presence is no more but your laugh and loud talking will be remembered always. May your soul rest in peace.
Sali Joseph
Coworker
October 4, 2020
Praying for comfort and peace for all who loved and knew him. Rest well Bartee.
Lisa H
Coworker
October 4, 2020
Love and Prayers to the family of Bartee and the CSH staff. My prayers are with you all. Yes!, that laughter and smile! We always knew when he was around! Always laughing and joking! Gone too soon! But never forgotten!
Jenene Batten
October 4, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. Bartee, always had a smile and willing to help in any way possible. You could count on him to get it done. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
Coworker
October 4, 2020
There was never a more encouraging ,supportive co-worker than Bartee.He was a dedicated worker and never sought praise or attention.Bartee was just content to do the best job he could and he always succeeded.There will be a hole here at CSH without Bartee’s smile and laughter!!Know that he will be missed by all of Us. Rest Easy Bartee!
Paula Jones
Coworker
October 4, 2020
Prayers to the family.
Arlisha Kerns
Coworker
October 4, 2020
I' send my Deepest condolences to the Family
Bartee was a Very good friend of mine
And it saddens me to hear of this kind soul loss of life so soon
God Bless
Howard L Barrett
Howard Barrett
Coworker
October 4, 2020
Your presence and knowledge will be missed and is already felt. There will never be another 941. As I would tell you from time to time, you've payed your way. Now sit back and let them have it . Rest In Paradise, you earned your wings.
Denise Peebles
Coworker
October 4, 2020
Bartee you will truly will be missed, giving us knowledge of CENTRAL STATE policies, and seeing you patrol the hallways on the AM,REST Easy my brother
Leisa Warren
Coworker
October 3, 2020
I will never forget that laugh and jokes. You was the best part of my years at CSH. You taught me a lot about mental health and how to handle myself. You are the reason I am still in mental health. I will never forgot the building 39 crew. You had the biggest smile and heart. R.I.P. Your work in done now it is time to rest in paradise.
LaTonya Jones
Coworker
October 3, 2020
Bartee never failed to bring a smile to anyone's face whenever our paths crossed. I cannot believe he has left us, but he was such an amazing man, colleague and friend that the light of his memory will live on, and I look forward to laughing with him again, when my day comes. Godspeed on your journey, Bartee. Deepest condolences to the many who will dearly miss him at work and in the community.
Annette Tate
Coworker
October 3, 2020
To the family of Mr. Bartee. Sorry for your loss. When the night gets darkest, that is when the day breaks. May his soul rest in perfect peace.
F Banini
Coworker
October 3, 2020
I have known Bartee, for a long time, he was a very kind person to all that knew him, he never held a grudge,with no one, i know him for his dedication of work, he gave the state many years of service, may his memories live on at central state, he will be missed.
Brenda Matthews
Coworker
October 2, 2020
You will be missed Bartee. May the family find peace and love in the Lord at this time. RIH.
Rejina Wilson
Coworker
October 2, 2020
I am going to miss you Bartee, you had such a great wealth of knowledge and experience. May your soul RIP
Sophia Cain-Betton
Coworker
October 2, 2020
A very kind and gentle man. Loved listening and gaining knowledge from him. Loved this guy!!! Love that laugh he had. YOU WILL TRULY BE MISSED. RIH. To Mr. Bartee family i pray your strength in GOD. Remember to be absent from the body is to be present with the master
Brenda Booker
Coworker
October 2, 2020
"Gone but not Forgotten, Gone Too soon!!" I'll miss you Bartee. SIP
K. Morgan
Coworker
October 2, 2020
God bless you and your family.
MacArthur Payne
Coworker
October 2, 2020
God blessed us with Bartee and all of his coworkers at CSH can say "job well done".. We will miss him..Love to his family..and friends.
Cheryl Anderson
Coworker
October 2, 2020
To the family of Henry Bartee, I was so sorry to hear of the passing of your loved one. “Weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning.” Just know that my prayers and thoughts are with you during this trying time.
Anne Swindell
Coworker
October 2, 2020
Rest In Peace Bartee aka 941 (your personal radio number) Gone, but never forgotten. Monica Summers
Monica Summers
Coworker
October 2, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Angelique S. Gilliam
Coworker
