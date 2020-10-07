God called home our loved one Henry Monroe Bartee, 56, of Petersburg, VA, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
He was the son of the late Willie and Linda Bartee and was also preceded in death by his uncles Frank Coleman, Ervin Bartee, aunts Corrine Gholson, Lucy P. Ellis, Florence Epps, Marion Thorpe, and Thelma Bartee.
He was a member of Mt. Level Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA. Henry was a graduate of Petersburg High School class of 1984. He worked at VSU then moved on to Central State Hospital Forensic Unit for 30 plus years. "Overtime" was Henry's middle name, he could always be called on when help was needed. Henry never liked being the center of attention, but he was always there to listen or give a helping hand.
Henry leaves to cherish his memories brothers Oliver (Tex)Carolyn, Willie (Bee) Shawn of California, Charlie (Kilroy) Brenda, Julius (Ham) Jewel, one beloved sister Rosa Ann (Hook) Harvey of Maryland, one uncle Henry Coleman, aunts Rozelia Dean and Jean Coleman, nephews and nieces Oliver Bartee, II, Linda Bartee, Jenel Bartee, Jennifer Bartee, Michael Bartee, Monica Hill, Arvey Hill, Harvey Hil, Keyon Bartee, Shannon Bartee, Jasmine Bartee, seven great-nieces, six great-nephews, a host of devoted cousins, friends, a childhood friend from beginning to end Wayne Stevie Talley.
A public viewing will be held Thursday, October 10, 2020, at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel from 10 to 8:00 pm.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Friday, October 9, 2020, at Mt. Level Baptist Church, 14920 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie, VA.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us