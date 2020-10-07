1/1
JAMES C. BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. James C. Brown, 75, of Evansville, Indiana, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Indiana. He was born on April 10, 1945, to the late Paul Brown Sr and the late Mary Elizabeth Bracey Brown. He was preceded in in death by four brothers, William Leroy Brown, Benjamin Brown (Preacher), Thomas Brown and Paul Brown Jr.; two sisters, Shirley Brown and Gertrude Brown; and one brother-in-law, John Jack Rogers.

He was employed by the City of Colonial Heights Public Schools and H.L. Henshaw Auto Sales. He was baptized at an early age at Gethsemane Baptist Church, South Hill, Va.

He leaves to cherish his memories, daughters, Elaine Wilson (Leonard Coleman) of Evansville, Indiana, Olivia Pitt (Shelton) of Petersburg; son, David Brown (Elizabeth) of Patterson, N.J.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four sisters, Annie B. Rogers of Dinwiddie, Va., Lottie B. Alexander (James) of Lawrenceville, Va., Carrie B. Farrar of Chester, Va., and Katherine Brown of South Hill, Va.; one aunt, Louise Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, friends and devoted friend, Liza Wright of Lawrenceville, Va.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at West View Cemetery.

Feggins Funeral Home Inc. , 409 S. Hill Ave., South Hill, Va., 434-447-4892 is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feggins Funeral Home
409 S Hill Ave
South Hill, VA 23970
(434) 447-4892
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feggins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved