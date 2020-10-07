Mr. James C. Brown, 75, of Evansville, Indiana, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Indiana. He was born on April 10, 1945, to the late Paul Brown Sr and the late Mary Elizabeth Bracey Brown. He was preceded in in death by four brothers, William Leroy Brown, Benjamin Brown (Preacher), Thomas Brown and Paul Brown Jr.; two sisters, Shirley Brown and Gertrude Brown; and one brother-in-law, John Jack Rogers.



He was employed by the City of Colonial Heights Public Schools and H.L. Henshaw Auto Sales. He was baptized at an early age at Gethsemane Baptist Church, South Hill, Va.



He leaves to cherish his memories, daughters, Elaine Wilson (Leonard Coleman) of Evansville, Indiana, Olivia Pitt (Shelton) of Petersburg; son, David Brown (Elizabeth) of Patterson, N.J.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four sisters, Annie B. Rogers of Dinwiddie, Va., Lottie B. Alexander (James) of Lawrenceville, Va., Carrie B. Farrar of Chester, Va., and Katherine Brown of South Hill, Va.; one aunt, Louise Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, friends and devoted friend, Liza Wright of Lawrenceville, Va.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at West View Cemetery.



Feggins Funeral Home Inc. , 409 S. Hill Ave., South Hill, Va., 434-447-4892 is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store