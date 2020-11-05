This is to the family of Kevin Mount Castle well known as killer this is from Tina Richardson and the Richardson family the last time I spoke with killer he gave me a number to give to my nephew Bob ice and he told me to tell Bob ice whatever he could do for him to let him know because you never supposed to forget where you come from so this is from Tina Nate Reggie and the Richardson family my brothers Randy James Lee Rodney my nephew Bob ice and my mom Shirley Holmes our deepest sympathy to the family and we would like you to know if you and the family needs any anything will be there for you all God bless you all.

Tina Richardson

Friend