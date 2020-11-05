1/1
KEVIN RANDALL MOUNTCASTLE
1968 - 2020
On October 29, 2020, the Lord decided it was time for Kevin to come home to continue his hard labor with him. Mr. Kevin Randall Mountcastle, affectionately known as "Killa" and "Fish Nation" was born November 13, 1968 to Melcenia Moore Mountcastle and Clarence Penn, Jr. He was the youngest of seven children.

Kevin accepted the Lord Jesus Christ at a young age and began his Christian journey at First Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA where he was baptized by Rev. Clyde Johnson. Several years ago, he joined Third Baptist Church, Petersburg VA under the leadership of the late Rev. Leroy Cherry. He was educated in the Petersburg Public School System.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Melcenia Moore Mountcastle; aunts, Maude Vaughan and Nanny Williams; uncle, Nathaniel Peterson; his devoted sister, Valencia Mountcastle; and father, Clarence Penn, Jr. Kevin never met a stranger. Everyone he came in contact with was a friend. He truly loved hard work. A self-proclaimed handyman, always breaking ground. He never took on a job he could not finish. Always striving to do better and always willing to help people.

He loved his family and friends. He loved to dance, entertain people and especially cook. "Fish Nation" became his trade name while cooking. He always desired to open his own business and become his own boss. Anytime there was an opportunity for him to cook "fire up the fish fryer", he was ready to do so with an open heart. His kind spirit will be truly missed.

One of his favorite scriptures comes from Galatians 6:2 "Bear ye one another's burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ" translated as "Am I my brother's keeper". Because he was such a hard worker he would always say "Give a man a fish, and you'll feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you've fed him for a lifetime.

He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving and devoted daughter, Portia Gregory of Petersburg, VA: four grandchildren, Ziyonna, Anthony, Ziyon and Zi'keis; his precious and adoring aunt, Nazerene Jones of Petersburg, VA whom he loved and adored more than anything on this earth; sisters, Nia Simmons and Lisa Scott (Leon) whom he affectionately called "The Lieutenant " both of Petersburg, VA, and Gilda Raley of Henderson, NV (whom he affectionately called "Tink"); brothers, Michael Mountcastle (Pam) of Prince George, VA and Rodney Mountcastle (Pam) of Chester, VA and a host of nieces, nephews, dousins, other relatives of whom he adored.

Although not blood related, the Gregory Family of Petersburg, Virginia were his dearest extended family. Among them, a devoted daughter, Tamika Gregory; and a host of devoted and loyal friends, among them the Goode, Chavis and Jones families.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Dr. Clyde Johnson, Sr., eulogist.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
November 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carol Jones
November 3, 2020
Rest Easy, Killa. Love you, my dude.
Arthur Harris
Friend
November 3, 2020
Rest In Peace Killa, gone to soon. May you rest in peace.
Crystal Redwine-Harris
Family
November 3, 2020
R.I.P you will be missed.
Sabrina Hudgins
Friend
November 2, 2020
Rip my brother from dickie Jr with love
Ernest Johnson
Friend
November 2, 2020
May there be comfort in knowing that someone so special will never be forgotten.
The Outreach Foundation
Friend
November 2, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Daniel Moore
November 1, 2020
This is to the family of Kevin Mount Castle well known as killer this is from Tina Richardson and the Richardson family the last time I spoke with killer he gave me a number to give to my nephew Bob ice and he told me to tell Bob ice whatever he could do for him to let him know because you never supposed to forget where you come from so this is from Tina Nate Reggie and the Richardson family my brothers Randy James Lee Rodney my nephew Bob ice and my mom Shirley Holmes our deepest sympathy to the family and we would like you to know if you and the family needs any anything will be there for you all God bless you all.
Tina Richardson
Friend
November 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charles Townes
Acquaintance
October 31, 2020
To Nia, Lisa, Michael, “Gilla”, “Petie”, children and other family members and friends of Kevin “Killer” Mountcastle. My heart felt sympathies and condolences to you during this time and the times ahead. Our families go back like “car seats” so just know we, the Wilson/Mason/Cherry family, are here for you. I last saw Killer in his black cowboy hat strutting with that bright smile that lights darkness. I will never forget him and our MANY conversations especially after church at Third Baptist. I pray for you - peace, love and unity. God bless each of you and heaven smile upon you! On behalf of Brenda, Walter & Johnny; Anna’s babies.
Tina &#8220;Hambone&#8221; Wilson
Friend
