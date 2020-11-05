On October 29, 2020, the Lord decided it was time for Kevin to come home to continue his hard labor with him. Mr. Kevin Randall Mountcastle, affectionately known as "Killa" and "Fish Nation" was born November 13, 1968 to Melcenia Moore Mountcastle and Clarence Penn, Jr. He was the youngest of seven children.
Kevin accepted the Lord Jesus Christ at a young age and began his Christian journey at First Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA where he was baptized by Rev. Clyde Johnson. Several years ago, he joined Third Baptist Church, Petersburg VA under the leadership of the late Rev. Leroy Cherry. He was educated in the Petersburg Public School System.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Melcenia Moore Mountcastle; aunts, Maude Vaughan and Nanny Williams; uncle, Nathaniel Peterson; his devoted sister, Valencia Mountcastle; and father, Clarence Penn, Jr. Kevin never met a stranger. Everyone he came in contact with was a friend. He truly loved hard work. A self-proclaimed handyman, always breaking ground. He never took on a job he could not finish. Always striving to do better and always willing to help people.
He loved his family and friends. He loved to dance, entertain people and especially cook. "Fish Nation" became his trade name while cooking. He always desired to open his own business and become his own boss. Anytime there was an opportunity for him to cook "fire up the fish fryer", he was ready to do so with an open heart. His kind spirit will be truly missed.
One of his favorite scriptures comes from Galatians 6:2 "Bear ye one another's burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ" translated as "Am I my brother's keeper". Because he was such a hard worker he would always say "Give a man a fish, and you'll feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you've fed him for a lifetime.
He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving and devoted daughter, Portia Gregory of Petersburg, VA: four grandchildren, Ziyonna, Anthony, Ziyon and Zi'keis; his precious and adoring aunt, Nazerene Jones of Petersburg, VA whom he loved and adored more than anything on this earth; sisters, Nia Simmons and Lisa Scott (Leon) whom he affectionately called "The Lieutenant " both of Petersburg, VA, and Gilda Raley of Henderson, NV (whom he affectionately called "Tink"); brothers, Michael Mountcastle (Pam) of Prince George, VA and Rodney Mountcastle (Pam) of Chester, VA and a host of nieces, nephews, dousins, other relatives of whom he adored.
Although not blood related, the Gregory Family of Petersburg, Virginia were his dearest extended family. Among them, a devoted daughter, Tamika Gregory; and a host of devoted and loyal friends, among them the Goode, Chavis and Jones families.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Dr. Clyde Johnson, Sr., eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.