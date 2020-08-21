Martha Hamilton, 80, of Dinwiddie, Virginia, gained her wings on the morning of Wednesday, August 5 at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center with her daughter by her side as "I Shall Wear a Crown" played in the background.

Martha was a retired special education teacher for Dinwiddie County Public Schools. She loved to sew, do crafts, and bake. She was a master crafter and the glue gun and sewing machine were her tools of choice. Her sweet treats, particularly her tarts, were a treasured treat among her friends and family.

Martha believed it was never too late to fulfill your dreams, especially when it came to education. She obtained her bachelor's degree at the age of 40 and her master's degree at the age of 71.

As a devoted member of First Christian Church, Martha served as a lay minister, elder, and choir member. She also had her own ministries which included visiting residents in nursing homes and sending Hallmark cards.

Martha was preceded in death by her father, Pastor Chandler Bethune and her mother, Leona Bethune. She is survived by her daughter, Sabrina Adams (Ahmad) and her siblings, Parthine Shields (Maurice), Christine Richardson (Jack), Margaret Parker, and Charles Bethune, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at Open Door Ministries (formerly First Christian Church, 301 E South Boulevard, Petersburg, VA 23805) at 11 a.m. The service will adhere to CDC guidelines. Masks and social distancing will be required. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook on the Martha Hamilton Celebration of Life page.

