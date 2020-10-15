Mr. Shirley Lee Turner Jr. departed this life October 10, 2020. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 60 years Mary Alice Holemon, and out of that union four children, Lorenzo Clifton of Waverly, Va., Arleen Turner Dandridge (Harry) of Richmond Va., Alice Turner Spruill (Broderick) of Folsom, CA., Shirley Turner III (Stacey) Lithia, Fl.; five grandchildren Arsenio Vinson, Tyler Dandridge, Logan Dandridge, Brandon Spruill and Sydney Turner; two brothers Luther of Newport News and James Turner of Wakefield; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



Mr. Turners remains rest at Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Ave Waverly, Va., where public viewing will take place Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00am – 6:00pm and again on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am.



Funeral services will be held 12:00pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Union Hill United Church of Christ, 16192 Union Hill Rd, Sedley, VA, Rev. Roy Stokes, Pastor.



Please note that social distancing and recommended safety protocols will be observed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store