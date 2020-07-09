1/1
WILLIAM E. JOHNSON SR.
1940 - 2020
Our brother, father, and grandfather, Mr. William E. Johnson, Sr., 79, of 1760 West Clara Drive, Petersburg, Virginia climbed on the Morning Train Bound for Glory on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Colonial Heights Health Care Center. Mr. Johnson was born on October 14, 1940 to the late Lucille Cornelius Gresham Johnson of Dinwiddie County and James Benjamin Johnson of Wilson, Virginia.

After receiving his education in both the Dinwiddie and Petersburg School Systems he graduated Peabody High School with the Class of 1961. He worked in several of the local factories early in his career to include: Firestone, Allied Chemical and Brown & Williamson Tobacco, Co. He ended his career as an employee at Central State Hospital where he retired after over 20 years of public service.

His passion for taking walks; reading literature of any kind (books, newspapers or magazines); eating his favorite foods; and keeping informed on political current events by watching his weekend TV shows like Face the Nation and Meet the Press while rarely missing his favorite football team Washington Redskins games since the 1970's. As a conversationalist, he could talk about many topics. Over the years his love of words led him to spend hours during his spare time filing in crossword puzzles. It was a true challenge to him to him to develop his talent as an extreme coupon shopper. During his retirement years he enjoyed traveling, eating his favorite foods and spending more time watching even more sporting events like boxing, keeping up with the stats on the Washington Redskins Football and the Miami Heat Basketball teams.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Shirley Johnson; and brother, James A. Johnson, Sr.

He leaves his legacy to his three children William, Jr., Delphine Johnson, and Dexter Johnson; former spouse, Sarah L. (Johnson) Taylor; five grandchildren Bryce W. Johnson (Vesal), Kayland Huckaby, Brannon W. Johnson, Wayland Huckaby, Jr. (Ashley), Bradley W. Johnson and four great grandchildren, Bryson Johnson, Wayland Huckaby III, Braylen Johnson, and Brennon Johnson; two sisters, Thelma L. Johnson and Mary A. Manson; and a brother, Wilbert Johnson, Sr. He loved his church family and was a devoted member of Saint Paul's Baptist Church where he attended both the Creighton Road and Elm Street Campuses until his health declined.

Mr. Johnson was also blessed to share his life with a host of nieces, nephews, to include his beloved cousins, Beatrice Frazier of Maryland and Anna J. Jones of Connecticut; a host of brothers and sisters-in-law; and lifelong friends and neighbors.

Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M., Friday, July 10, 2020 at the funeral establishment.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
02:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW
DEACON MARY MILES NELSON
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Delphine and family. Thank God for his life and legacy as he lives in each of you. God Bless you.
Sheila Singleton
July 5, 2020
My dearest sympathy to the Johnson family. Mr. Johnson was a delightful
person to know. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word for me. A man of God and a wonderful father. May he rest in peace.
Jonnette Hayes
Friend
July 3, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort. Paper bag, and I shared many good times working in forensics. He was a great man of character. He will be greatly missed.
Hattie Bonner
Coworker
July 2, 2020
I worked with Paper bag alot of years in the Forensic Unit! Back then you were more like family because of or working conditions and we fought, laughed and sometimes almost cried together but at the end of the day we all would go home at the end of shift and sometime even with the overtime we had a goodtime working together! Gonna miss ya Paperbag ! Rest In Paradise!
Leffie Scott
Coworker
July 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family
antionnette Sykes
Coworker
July 1, 2020
So sad to let you go, but so happy you're not suffering anymore. Thank God for your life that was such a blessing to our family, And thank you for the legacy you left us in your children and grandchildren. We only had you for a moment in time but oh, what a moment it was. Rest In peace my dear uncle, until we meet again.
Janel "Jennyboo" Johnson-Thomas
Family
