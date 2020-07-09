Our brother, father, and grandfather, Mr. William E. Johnson, Sr., 79, of 1760 West Clara Drive, Petersburg, Virginia climbed on the Morning Train Bound for Glory on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Colonial Heights Health Care Center. Mr. Johnson was born on October 14, 1940 to the late Lucille Cornelius Gresham Johnson of Dinwiddie County and James Benjamin Johnson of Wilson, Virginia.
After receiving his education in both the Dinwiddie and Petersburg School Systems he graduated Peabody High School with the Class of 1961. He worked in several of the local factories early in his career to include: Firestone, Allied Chemical and Brown & Williamson Tobacco, Co. He ended his career as an employee at Central State Hospital where he retired after over 20 years of public service.
His passion for taking walks; reading literature of any kind (books, newspapers or magazines); eating his favorite foods; and keeping informed on political current events by watching his weekend TV shows like Face the Nation and Meet the Press while rarely missing his favorite football team Washington Redskins games since the 1970's. As a conversationalist, he could talk about many topics. Over the years his love of words led him to spend hours during his spare time filing in crossword puzzles. It was a true challenge to him to him to develop his talent as an extreme coupon shopper. During his retirement years he enjoyed traveling, eating his favorite foods and spending more time watching even more sporting events like boxing, keeping up with the stats on the Washington Redskins Football and the Miami Heat Basketball teams.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Shirley Johnson; and brother, James A. Johnson, Sr.
He leaves his legacy to his three children William, Jr., Delphine Johnson, and Dexter Johnson; former spouse, Sarah L. (Johnson) Taylor; five grandchildren Bryce W. Johnson (Vesal), Kayland Huckaby, Brannon W. Johnson, Wayland Huckaby, Jr. (Ashley), Bradley W. Johnson and four great grandchildren, Bryson Johnson, Wayland Huckaby III, Braylen Johnson, and Brennon Johnson; two sisters, Thelma L. Johnson and Mary A. Manson; and a brother, Wilbert Johnson, Sr. He loved his church family and was a devoted member of Saint Paul's Baptist Church where he attended both the Creighton Road and Elm Street Campuses until his health declined.
Mr. Johnson was also blessed to share his life with a host of nieces, nephews, to include his beloved cousins, Beatrice Frazier of Maryland and Anna J. Jones of Connecticut; a host of brothers and sisters-in-law; and lifelong friends and neighbors.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M., Friday, July 10, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
.