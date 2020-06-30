Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Zoraida Thondique, 81, of 3312 Silver Dust Lane, Chester, VA, departed this life Friday, June 26, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center Petersburg, VA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.blandfuneralhomes.co

