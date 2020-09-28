Sharkey, Alice F.
Sharkey, Alice F. (Carnevale), 91, retired teacher from South County & Boynton, FL passed away in peace on September 23rd.
Born 1929 in Prov. to Carmino & Annie (Catanzaro) Carnevale, she was later raised by her father and step-mother, Alice (Reilly) Carnevale. While at Saint Xavier Academy, she worked at Shepard's Dept. store during WWII and met John, her love and future husband for 61 years of marriage. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Bryant College in Business Ed, 1970, received a Masters of Ed, 1972, from URI, and doctoral studies at the UCONN in Professional Education, 1977. She taught Business Education at Central High School & hosted Distributed Education Club of America (DECA) providing job training and employment for students upon graduation. Preceding her is her late husband John J. Sharkey Jr. in 2015; sons John Thomas and Timothy James Sharkey. She leaves her remaining son, and family, LTC (USA-Ret.) Stephen & Angela Sharkey; her grandchildren, Dr. Stephanie Sharkey & husband Chris Sita, Suzanne, Andrew, and Annalisa Sharkey; and, 2 great-granddaughters. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Visitation on Friday, Oct, 2, 2020 from 9-10 am followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd, Kingston. Burial will be private.
